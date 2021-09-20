L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.3% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.45. 4,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,582. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

