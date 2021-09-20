KZ Cash (KZC) Price Reaches $0.0008

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,299.76 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001468 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00041427 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.74 or 0.00917964 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.