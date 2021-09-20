Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLIC opened at $67.58 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $75.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

