Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,993 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,242,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 249,773 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,538.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 194,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 303,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,142. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

