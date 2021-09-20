Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,902 shares of company stock worth $2,347,853. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,995. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.