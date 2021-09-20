Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 446.0 days.

Kojamo Oyj stock remained flat at $$24.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. Kojamo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kojamo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Danske lowered Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Kojamo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

