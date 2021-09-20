Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the highest is $4.55 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

NYSE:KSS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.26. 3,702,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,084. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kohl’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

