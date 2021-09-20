Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.47).

A number of analysts have weighed in on KGH shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Knights Group news, insider Gillian Davies purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

Shares of Knights Group stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 413.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 420.95. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 486 ($6.35). The company has a market cap of £350.51 million and a P/E ratio of 102.44.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

