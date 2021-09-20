KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells $43,918.15 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $43,918.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

Shares of KLXE opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.35. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLXE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 83,461 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 55,099 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

