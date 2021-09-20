KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $450.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.11.

KLA stock opened at $369.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 1-year low of $175.61 and a 1-year high of $374.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

