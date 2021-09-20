KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $14.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $355.16. 43,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,087. KLA has a 52-week low of $175.61 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $273,227,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $108,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

