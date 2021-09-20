KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 61,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at about $8,482,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 425,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAHC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

