Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KGSPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Kingspan Group stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.76. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

