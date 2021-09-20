Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $6.94 on Monday. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $74.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

