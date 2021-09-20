Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Raised to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KDP. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 934,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 103.2% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,270,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after buying an additional 1,661,064 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 170.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after buying an additional 757,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,932,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,284,000 after purchasing an additional 128,305 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.