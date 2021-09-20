Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 199,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $117.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.25. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.06 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy acquired 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.80 per share, with a total value of $74,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $294,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,803,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRTX. Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.91.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

