KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,010 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KAR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 661,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,600,000 after buying an additional 99,432 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after buying an additional 230,045 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.