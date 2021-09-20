JustInvest LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 140.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

