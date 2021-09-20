JustInvest LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

JustInvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,363,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,486.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,514.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,327.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $866.85 and a one year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

