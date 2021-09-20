JustInvest LLC Buys 1,626 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $4,593,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $168.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

