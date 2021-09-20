JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Duke Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,457,000 after purchasing an additional 756,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $61,888,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

