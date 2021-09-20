JustInvest LLC Acquires 5,798 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 141.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $83.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.89 and a twelve month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

