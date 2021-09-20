JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €75.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.13 ($70.75).

Get Danone alerts:

BN opened at €59.32 ($69.79) on Thursday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.59.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.