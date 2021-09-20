Jonestrading Reiterates Buy Rating for Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBTX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

SBTX opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $439.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

