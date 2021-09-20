Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the subject of several other reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.98.

JMPLY traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.85. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.68. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

