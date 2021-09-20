Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.15. The stock had a trading volume of 193,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,268. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $432.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.