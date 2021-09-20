John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 763,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 141,318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $55.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

