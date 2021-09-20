JMP Securities Raises Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $327.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $205.00 to $327.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.91.
UPST opened at $303.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.91. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $308.78.
In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total value of $6,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
