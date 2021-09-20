JMP Securities Raises Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $327.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $205.00 to $327.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.91.

UPST opened at $303.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.91. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $308.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total value of $6,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

