JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 849.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,004,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after buying an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after buying an additional 1,080,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 935.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 675,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $106,613. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.