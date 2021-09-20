Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.22.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $100.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average of $110.87. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

