J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 292.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average is $168.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

