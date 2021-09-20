iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.