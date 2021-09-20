iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.35. 1,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,158. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

