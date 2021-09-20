iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.