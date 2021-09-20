iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $315,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,508.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.81. The company had a trading volume of 185,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

