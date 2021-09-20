iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,285 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $23,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $116.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

