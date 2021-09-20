iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Stock Position Raised by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $28.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

