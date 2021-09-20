iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $36,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,129,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 130,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.23. 684,223 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.95.

