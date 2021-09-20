iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 23,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

