iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,752 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $21,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.94 and a twelve month high of $109.64.

