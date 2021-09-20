iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.72. 10,328,163 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.