IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

Shares of IPGP opened at $166.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

