ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0316 on Top Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, ION has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market cap of $434,756.86 and $37.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00144330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00021122 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.73 or 0.00467981 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00041629 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012393 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,653,989 coins and its circulating supply is 13,753,989 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.