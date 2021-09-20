Investors Purchase Large Volume of Atea Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,952 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 505% compared to the average volume of 488 call options.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.77. 102,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -56.78. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,795,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

