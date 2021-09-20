Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 304,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD opened at $43.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

