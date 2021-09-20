Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 792,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 571,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,654,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,067,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 205.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 248,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 233,012 shares in the last quarter.

