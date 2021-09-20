Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70,902 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

