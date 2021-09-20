InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterPrivate III Financial Partners alerts:

NYSE IPVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 3,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,906. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.