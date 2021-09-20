Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $4,671,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 108,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,109,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

