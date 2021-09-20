Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $104,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 228,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 286.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,993 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 63,516 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $90.76 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.